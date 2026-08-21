Rhea Chakraborty on being ‘most trolled’ after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'Don't want to come on a show and murder'

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently starring in the ongoing show The Traitors Season 2, opened up about her past. Hinting at the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, she explained why she would never want to take on the role of a 'traitor' on the reality show.

Rhea Chakraborty on not being a traitor on the show In the fifth episode of the show hosted by Karan Johar, Shweta Tiwari asked Rhea Chakraborty why she wasn't the traitor. Chakraborty shared that she simply didn't want to take on a role and get trolled, especially after her difficult past.

"I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. Do you understand? It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me. People will make dirty memes out of it," Rhea Chakraborty said.

“I am the most trolled person in the country” The Jabeli actor also talked about the "trolling" and public attention faced by her over the years. She said she does not want to follow the crowd. However, she believed that she can influence people on the show.

"I am the most trolled person in the country. You all know what that means? I am not the traitor, all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor. One thing about me is that I don't go with the herd and I am not easily influenced. But my personality is such that I can influence people," she added.

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Latest update from The Traitors Season 2 Rhea Chakraborty was expected to be eliminated from the show recently. However, she survived while Parul Gulati was evicted. The traitors still in the game are Krystle D'Souza and Shahneel Gill. Harman Singha, who was also among the traitors, was caught in the third episode.

Earlier, host Karan Johar had asked Rhea Chakraborty whether she would prefer to be an innocent or a traitor on the show. To this, the Chehre actor said she wanted to be an innocent, referring to the time when she remained under suspicion following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

"I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine (I have got the clean chit this year itself. People have realised that I am an innocent. I have been under the doubt for a long time, and I don't like that feeling. I have been there for years)," she said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case Rhea Chakraborty had faced intense media attention and backlash on the internet after Rajput's death. He was found dead at his Mumbai house on 14 June 2020. Rhea Chakraborty, who briefly dated Singh and her brother were later arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case which popped up during the investigation of the actor's death.