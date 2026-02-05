Rhea Chakraborty recalls not getting work as she gears up for acting comeback after seven years

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty will mark her acting comeback after seven years. She will be starring in the upcoming Netflix show, Family Business, which was announced recently. Talking about not getting work, Rhea Chakraborty recalled thinking she would never be able to act again.

Rhea Chakraborty to return to acting with Family Business Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre, which marked her first project after Sushant Singh Rajput's death controversy.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself getting ready. In the video, she opened up about returning to acting. She said that she last filmed for a project in 2019, which was Chehre.

“7 years. It’s actually really bizarre and surreal, almost. I didn’t expect to act ever again. It’s unreal in a way because it’s like a dream, right? This was my dream when I was 17, and then all of that happened, and I stopped getting work, and I had to stop living this dream. And then you are back on it, but you have changed a lot because now you have a different career, and now in many ways it doesn’t mean as much to you, but in many ways it still means more than it ever did," Rhea Chakraborty said.

Sharing the video, she added to the caption of the video: “7 years have passed since I went to set ..But I’m still the same girl who came to Bombay at 17 with a dream to be an actor. A part of me moved on, but a part of me stayed and waited. And I’m here, once again in my chapter2 It seems ‘Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.’”

Netizens react to Rhea Chakraborty's post Soon after she shared the post, her fans dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section. A user wrote, “Congratulations, Rhea. Super happy and excited for you. Totally deserve it. Wishing you all the best and lots of success and happiness. Keep rising and shining.”

“This feels like a personal victory,” added another.

Someone else said, “Surreal! For you and us who have seen you go through this!”

Rhea Chakraborty's career graph Rhea Chakraborty began her career with MTV and later made her acting debut with the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega. Later, she appeared in Bollywood films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend and Jalebi.

In 2020, Chakraborty was arrested in connection with the death of her ex, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

