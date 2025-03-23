Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and their family have received the clean chit from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Nearly four and a half years after thorough investigations, the CBI finally drew curtains on the high profile case on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik reacts to CBI's clean chit Following CBI's move, Rhea's brother, Showik has now reacted. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Satyamev Jayate,” and shared a video, where him and Rhea can be seen walking together.

Showik Chakraborty's Instagram story.

Sushant Singh Rajput death case In 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

While several called Sushant Singh Rajput's death a suicide, many others, including Rajput's family, accused that it was a murder. Consequently, they requested a probe from the CBI.

One case was filed in August 2021 in Patna by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against Rhea, her kin and others. Another case was filed in September by Rhea Chakraborty against Rajput's sister and doctor, stated reports.

The CBI FIR in Rajput's case named Rhea Chakraborty and her kin Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya and Showik apart from her associates Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The closure report for both cases was filed in a special Mumbai court, reported PTI.

‘Rhea Chakraborty underwent untold miseries…’ Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told reporters that his client ad to “undergo untold miseries” and was “behind bars for 27 days for no fault of hers” , until Justice Sarang V Kotwal released her on bail.

“I salute her and her family for having kept silent and yet suffered the inhuman treatment they were meted out,” added Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer.

Controversy around Sushant Singh Rajput's death Sushant Singh Rajput's family claimed that their son was murdered. They had hinted at ‘foul play’. At that time, tweets with hashtags ‘Justice For SSR’ flooded social media for months.

Roopkumar Shah, the mortuary servant of Cooper Hospital, where Rajput's post mortem was conducted, had claimed that there were marks of injury on Rajput's body. He added, that Sushant Singh Rajput's death did not appear to be a suicide, reported ANI in 2020.