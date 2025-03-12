Mimi Chakraborty on people calling Rhea Chakraborty a ‘witch’: ‘People are often ignorant’ | Interview

Former MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty is all set to headline Hoichoi's upcoming series Dainee. Directed by Nirjhar Mitra, the show explores the terrifying reality of witch-hunting and superstitions that still haunt parts of modern society.

With Dainee set for release this month, Mimi sat down with Live Mint to shed light on the series and her preparation for the role.

Also read: Mimi Chakraborty gets rape threat after protesting against Kolkata doctor murder Mimi Chakraborty's Dainee Dainee intertwines the harsh reality of witch-hunting practice with the gripping story of two sisters, Pata and Lata. While Mimi plays Pata, newcomer Koushani Mukherjee is seen as Pata's younger sister, Lata.

Mimi dropped hints: “As the story progresses, Lata and Pata grow apart. However, in the climax, most of my scenes are with Koushani. She is very new to the industry, and I remember when I was new as well. I believe that all debutants should be treated with kindness and encouragement to move forward. Since I didn’t receive much of that support myself, I want the next generation to have it. I did my best to make everyone feel comfortable on set because I truly believe that when you are at ease, you can deliver your best performance.”

Koushani Mukherjee as Lata in Dainee.

The Dainee trailer showcases Mimi in a fierce new avatar. Delivering powerful blows and wielding a sickle, Mimi, as Pata, bravely confronts a raging mob to save her sister from being burnt alive.

What went into the preparations for the action sequence? “We had a rehearsal pad in Tollygunge. The entire team of Dainee is new. One wrong punch here or there could have easily broken my face! I was very particular about rehearsing with the camera, the DOP, and the entire team to ensure everything was well-coordinated. Thanks to these rehearsals, the shoot went smoothly, and the fight scene turned out well; no one got injured, and we wrapped it up in one piece,” Mimi shared with a laugh.

Mimi Chakraborty plays Pata in Hoichoi’s upcoming, Dainee.

During the conversation, Mimi admitted that she initially dismissed concepts like black magic and witch-hunting as regressive and implausible in today’s world. However, her perspective shifted after detailed research on the internet.

Dainee delves into the unsettling realities of witch-hunting, exposing the deep-seated evils of a patriarchal society. As an actor, Mimi feels responsible for bringing these truths to light through her craft.

“When you play such a character, you immerse yourself completely to make the audience feel the same emotions and the struggle through your eyes. You need to put the reality out,” the 36-year-old actor said.

Mimi Chakraborty accused of black magic Bengal and Bengalis are often stereotyped for their alleged association with black magic, reducing it to little more than a mere joke or a passing remark.

When we asked Mimi about it, she agreed, "Everywhere you go, people say, ‘Oh, Bengal se ayi hai toh kala jadu toh ata hi hoga (you’re from Bengal? Then you must know black magic)."

“Years ago, I did a serial that became popular. The Hindi version of the channel had offered me a role in a show, so I went there. Many people had auditioned for the part but didn’t get selected. One day, the hairdresser told me, ‘You know, the other girls were saying that since you're from Bengal, you must have used black magic (to get the role)'.”

"I left the show within seven days. I was young and impulsive back then. So yes, I’ve heard people say that Bengalis practice black magic; it is nothing new to me."

Rhea Chakraborty being called ‘witch’ Speaking of actors, especially Bengali female actors, being labelled as ‘witches,’ the witch-hunt against actor Rhea Chakraborty stands out. After her ex-boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many blamed Rhea for practising black magic.

Commenting on it, Mimi Chakraborty said, “People are often ignorant of their words, I believe. They speak without knowledge or depth, unaware of how their words might affect others. If they had even a little sense of responsibility for what they say and do, society would be a very different place.”

