Rian Johnson reveals 'nothing really happened' with Star Wars trilogy, says 'was busy making murder mysteries'

Washington DC [US], July 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Rian Johnson, who is known for 'Knives Out', 'Glass Onion', 'Looper', and others, shared the reason for scrapping the 'Star Wars' trilogy, reported Variety.

Advertisement

Johnson who directed the space opera 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' released in 2017, broke the silence on his long-rumoured Star Wars' trilogy that never started.

He shared that at the time, he and Kathleen Kennedy were developing ideas for the three-film saga. However, once 'Knives Out' was out, Johnson's attention switched primarily to the murder mystery blockbuster.

"Nothing really happened with it," Johnson said, adding, "We had a great time working together, and they said, 'Let's keep doing it.' I said, 'Great!' I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is 'Knives Out' happened. I went off and made 'Knives Out,' and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries. It's the sort of thing if, down the line, there's an opportunity to do it, or do something else in 'Star Wars,' I would be thrilled. But right now I'm just doing my own stuff, and pretty happy," reported Variety.

Advertisement

Johnson shared that his trilogy was "all very conceptual" and that he never developed an "outline or a treatment or anything" for the project.

In 2022, Johnson said he "would be sad" if he never directed a 'Star Wars' film again, noting that "it wouldn't be the end of the world for anyone."