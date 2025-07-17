‘Rich, entitled and badly behaved’: Comedian Abijit Ganguly's long post after ‘drunk divas group’ disrupt his Pune show

Comedian Abijit Ganguly shared his experience dealing with a disruptive group of “rich women” at a Pune show, highlighting issues of “entitlement” at live performances in the city.

In a long thread of posts on the social media platform X, Ganguly wrote, “The entitlement of urban upper class never ceases to amuse me. Last Saturday had a show at a pub in Pune where there was a group of middle-aged women who kept referring to themselves as GP Divas.”

“The show was at 6, and the group had been drinking since 4 at the venue itself. One request, I understand people wanting to drink and have fun in general, but if you're a large group of tipsy people and feel like chatting yourself a lot, pls stay away from a stand-up show,(sic)” he said.

Ganguly further claimed that as he went on stage, they continued talking loudly among themselves, heckling, and disrupting in every possible way.

“45 mins into my act, by when I had tried to handle this drunk group every way possible, saam daam dand bhed; giving attention, reasoning funnily, pacifying jokingly, take downs, it just kept on going,” he said.

Sometime later, the comedian could not hold back and asked them to leave the show, which hurt their feelings. They believed that, “as some rich and entitled individuals,” they could behave however they wanted because they had purchased a ticket that supposedly reserved the rights of the performer and the venue, Ganguly stated.

After a series of arguments, they left the room. The audience gave a huge cheer, and the show continued.

“But of course their drunk fragile feelings had been hurt. They created a ruckus outside demanding an apology saying they have clout and their husbands are God knows what not. The organizer representative, two three young people, tried to handle as much as possible but this whole big group of drunk aunties were frankly beyond them,” he wrote.

Fifteen minutes later, during a joke, the organiser representative told the comedian that the women were causing a disturbance and demanding an apology mid-show.

By this time, the group of women had barged into the room, asking him to apologise while threatening the comedian.

They said, “My husband is so and so, you don't know what I can do,” while pointing their fingers on the comedian. To which Ganguly replied, “I joked about politicians and wasn't scared of a kitty party group.”

They also criticised his career and made personal comments about his wife," he stated.

Abijit Ganguly apologises “I could just see things escalating more and more and wanted it to end. So to end, I just said ok ma'am I apologise. I am sorry. I tried to make it as earnest sounding as possible because I was actually feeling bad for the rest of the audience members and genuinely wanted things to end and continue with the show. Their egos seemed to have momentarily pacified since they asked for an apology in front of all and I gave exactly that. So they headed outside,” Ganguly said.

Twenty minutes later, the group of women asserted that the apology didn't feel genuine and said that they would wait for him outside. After the show ended, the organisers told him to stay inside the room as the group was waiting for him outside.

After fifteen minutes of waiting, the divas, feeling embarrassed as audience members passed by glancing at them, finally decided to leave.

“Pune used to be one of my favourite cities to perform in, super intelligent audience and fun as well as sporty. I would read the recent splurge of articles of behaviour of Pune rich and wonder this doesn't seem to be fitting with my image of Pune. But it sadly seems things seem to be changing. The rich, entitled and badly behaved seem to have gulped down another city,” Ganguly concluded his post.