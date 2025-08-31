Richard Gere turns 76: A look at his family life with wife Alejandra Silva and their children

Richard Gere has officially hit 76. The Oscar-nominated actor, known for classics like Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, and Chicago, has settled into a quieter life in recent years, focusing less on Hollywood and more on family.

Advertisement

According to People, Gere married Spanish activist Alejandra Silva in 2018, though the pair had known each other long before that.

They first met through family friends, and things turned romantic in 2014. For a while, the two managed long distance, but Silva eventually moved to New York to be closer.

Together, they have built a blended family. Their sons Alexander, 5, and James, 4, joined Gere’s older son Homer James, 25, from his marriage to Carey Lowell, and Silva’s son, Albert, from a previous relationship.

Sweet family moments shared online Alejandra often posts family snapshots, giving fans a rare peek into their private world. She took to her Instagram and wished the actor on his birthday.

Advertisement

She wrote, “This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all you’ve been the constant our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family (sic).”

Advertisement

On Father’s Day 2024, she shared a touching tribute alongside a photo of Gere with their children: “Happy Father’s Day, to the most wonderful dad four boys could ever wish for… Your endless patience, love, and dedication are truly remarkable.”

Advertisement

The couple has appeared in several throwbacks, too - from cozy moments in the Gobi Desert in 2017 to fundraising photos supporting the Open Arms Fund in 2021.

Gere has not kept his kids away from the spotlight entirely. Last year, he walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Silva and his eldest son Homer, attending the premiere of Kinds of Kindness, reports People.

Moving to Spain for a new chapter In 2024, Gere and Silva moved their family to Spain, Silva’s home country. Gere explained the decision to Vanity Fair Spain, saying, “For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Silva marked his first Father’s Day in Spain with a carousel of beach photos featuring Gere and their two youngest sons. She captioned one, “Feliz primer día del padre español Te queremos!!!”

As Gere turns 76, it is clear he is embracing this stage of life with his wife and children - a quieter existence, but one filled with family milestones.

FAQs How old is Richard Gere now? Richard Gere turned 76 in August 2025.

Who is Richard Gere’s wife? He has been married to Spanish activist Alejandra Silva since 2018.

How many children does Richard Gere have? He has four children: Alexander, James, Homer James, and stepson Albert.

Why did Richard Gere move to Spain? He and Silva relocated in 2024 so she could be closer to her family and culture.

Advertisement