Richard Geres $11 million former Connecticut house officially demolished, check details

Los Angeles [US], September 1 (ANI): Hollywood star Richard Gere's Connecticut home has been officially demolished and is now set to transform into a nine-property development.

According to a People report, the "Pretty Woman' star and his wife Alejandra Gere previously owned the New Canaan, Connecticut property, which they sold for $10.75 million in October 2024.

Ever since, the couple has relocated to Spain.

Reggie Young, founder of Hudson Valley House, confirmed the news, adding that the 1930s-built house is no longer standing.

"We recently checked in, and the house has been taken down. We are grateful that the buyers allowed us time to salvage and get everything out," Young told the outlet.

With the property's sale, Richard and Alejandra might have put down their roots in Spain, but she later admitted that the family plans to move back to the US in a few years.

The couple, who got married in 2018, share two sons, Alexander and James. While Alejandra is also the mother of her son, Albert, with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland, Richard also has a son, Homer, with his ex-wife, Carey Lowell.

In an April 2024 interview, the actor spoke about their decision to leave the country, adding that it would be a "great adventure" for the family.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he told People.

Meanwhile, Richard Gere celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday, August 31. His wife paid a heartfelt tribute on Instagram and wrote, "This year has brought changes and challenges, but through it all you've been the constant our rock. The boys and I feel your love in every moment: the way you show up for us, the patience you bring, the strength you give, and the heart you pour into this family."