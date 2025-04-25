World’s richest actor worth $8 billion quit Hollywood—and the reason will surprise you; who is he/she?

While Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise and George Clooney are often considered the wealthiest actors, Jami Gertz holds the title with a net worth of $8 billion, primarily from her marriage to billionaire Tony Ressler and their investments in sports and philanthropy.

Livemint
Published25 Apr 2025, 08:37 AM IST
The richest actor in the world—and it’s not Tom Cruise.
The richest actor in the world—and it’s not Tom Cruise.

When thinking about the wealthiest actors in the world, most people might picture Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, or even rising moguls like Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez. But the crown for the richest actor in the world belongs to someone far less expected: Jami Gertz.

Best known for her roles in cult classics like The Lost Boys (1987), Twister (1996), and the sitcom Still Standing (2002), Gertz may not be a household name today—but she holds a jaw-dropping estimated net worth of $8 billion, Dailymail reported. 

That figure far surpasses the fortunes of typical A-listers, and the secret lies largely in her marriage to billionaire businessman Tony Ressler. Ressler, a co-founder of Ares Management, boasts a net worth of over $10 billion. However, Gertz has previously clarified that she wasn’t exactly the one marrying into wealth.

“Everyone thinks I married a rich guy,” Gertz told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I made more money — way more money — than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.”

Beyond acting, the couple has invested in sports and philanthropy. They are part-owners of the NBA team Atlanta Hawks and are known for their generous charitable contributions, often topping celebrity donation lists.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentWorld’s richest actor worth $8 billion quit Hollywood—and the reason will surprise you; who is he/she?
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 08:37 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.