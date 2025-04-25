World’s richest actor worth $8 billion quit Hollywood—and the reason will surprise you; who is he/she?

When thinking about the wealthiest actors in the world, most people might picture Hollywood heavyweights like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, or even rising moguls like Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez. But the crown for the richest actor in the world belongs to someone far less expected: Jami Gertz.

Best known for her roles in cult classics like The Lost Boys (1987), Twister (1996), and the sitcom Still Standing (2002), Gertz may not be a household name today—but she holds a jaw-dropping estimated net worth of $8 billion, Dailymail reported.

That figure far surpasses the fortunes of typical A-listers, and the secret lies largely in her marriage to billionaire businessman Tony Ressler. Ressler, a co-founder of Ares Management, boasts a net worth of over $10 billion. However, Gertz has previously clarified that she wasn’t exactly the one marrying into wealth.

“Everyone thinks I married a rich guy,” Gertz told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I made more money — way more money — than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him.”

