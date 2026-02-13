Richest celebrity couples 2026: Beyoncé and Jay-Z rank No.1 with $3.5 billion – See full list

Music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z have once again cemented their status as the ultimate power couple — not just culturally, but financially.

Beyoncé-Jay-Z lead entertainment’s wealthiest couples ranking A new study by JB.com has named them the richest celebrity couple in entertainment, with a combined net worth of $3.5 billion, placing them comfortably ahead of every other high-profile pairing across music, film, fashion and sport.

The report analysed 22 prominent celebrity couples, calculating each partner’s individual wealth using publicly available celebrity finance databases before combining those figures to estimate total net worth.

Researchers also tracked how frequently couples appeared together in news headlines, attempting to measure whether financial dominance aligned with media visibility. According to the study, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s names have appeared together in more than 34.4 million headlines over their 17-year marriage, underscoring their enduring cultural relevance.

A billion-dollar empire built on music and business The couple’s enormous fortune reflects decades of influence that extends far beyond chart success. Jay-Z accounts for roughly $2.5 billion of the combined wealth, built through his career as a hip-hop pioneer as well as investments spanning music streaming, liquor brands, entertainment management and technology ventures.

Beyoncé, whose net worth recently crossed the $1 billion mark, has amassed her wealth through touring, music ownership, endorsements and entrepreneurial ventures.

Industry analysts often describe the pair — collectively known as The Carters — as a blueprint for modern celebrity entrepreneurship. Their earnings routinely exceed $100 million annually through concerts, merchandise, licensing and investments, according to financial tracking platforms.

Beyoncé’s elevation into billionaire status in late 2025 further strengthened the couple’s financial lead. Forbes attributed the milestone largely to the success of her “Cowboy Carter” era, including a blockbuster global tour that generated hundreds of millions in ticket revenue and merchandise sales.

The rise of celebrity power couples While Beyoncé and Jay-Z dominate the rankings, the JB.com list highlights how celebrity relationships increasingly function as business ecosystems, blending entertainment influence with branding power and investment portfolios.

SEE THE REST OF THE LIST: Here are the top-ranked couples, based on combined net worth, according to JB.com:

Beyoncé & Jay-Z: $3.5 billion

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce: $1.59 billion

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco: $1.05 billion

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner: $725 million

George Clooney & Amal Clooney: $550 million

Hailey Bieber & Justin Bieber: $500 million

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham: $450 million

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds: $380 million

Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti: $304 million

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz: $155 million

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce secure second place, driven largely by Swift’s record-breaking touring revenues and expansive music catalogue. Meanwhile, actor-activist couple George and Amal Clooney remain among Hollywood’s most financially influential partnerships, combining entertainment earnings with legal and humanitarian work.

The list also reflects the growing impact of younger celebrity pairings. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet represent the fusion of social-media entrepreneurship and prestige cinema, while Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco benefit from diversified income streams across music, television and beauty businesses.

Experts say the findings underline a broader shift in celebrity economics. Modern entertainers increasingly operate as corporate brands, leveraging intellectual property ownership, endorsements and equity stakes rather than relying solely on performance income.

Few exemplify that transformation better than Beyoncé and Jay-Z. From Destiny’s Child beginnings and hip-hop dominance to billion-dollar ventures and global tours, their partnership has evolved into one of entertainment’s most powerful financial alliances.