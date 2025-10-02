Meet the richest filmmaker in Bollywood with net worth of ₹1,880 crore, not Aditya Chopra or Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Shah Rukh Khan is the richest actor and Juhi Chawla is the richest actress in India. But do you know who the richest filmmaker in Bollywood is? The Hurun Institute has released the Hurun India Rich List of 2025 on Wednesday, revealing some of the wealthiest people in India, and only a handful of names from Bollywood have made it.

Richest filmmaker in Bollywood The richest filmmaker in Bollywood is Karan Johar, as per the list.

Karan Johar's net worth Karan Johar, powered by his production company, Dharma Productions, now has a net worth of ₹1,880 crore.

With this, he surpassed notable filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, among others, who didn't make it to the list.

In fact, Karan Johar is among the top five richest people in Bollywood. While Johar took the 4th spot in the top five list, Shah Rukh Khan topped the list. Juhi Chawla maintained her second spot while Hrithik Roshan surpassed Johar and was placed in the third spot.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is the 5th-wealthiest celebrity from the industry.

The list mentioned: “Shah Rukh Khan & family top the list with a wealth of INR 12,490 crore, powered by Red Chillies Entertainment’s diverse ventures. Juhi Chawla & family follow at second rank with INR 7,790 crore, driven by their stake in Knight Riders Sports, while Hrithik Roshan ranks third at INR 2,160 crore through his brand HRX. Karan Yash Johar (INR 1,880 crore) and Amitabh Bachchan & family (INR 1,630 crore) complete the top five with strong business portfolios and enduring brand influence.”

Karan Johar's career and films Karan Johar, son of late producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. So far, he has delivered several hits (produced/directed by him) like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shershaah and more.

His last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

As a producer, his latest outing is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, the film released on Thursday.

Karan Johar's wealth and investments Johar's primary source of income comes from his banner, Dharma Productions. Last year, he sold a majority stake of the company to businessman Aadar Poonawalla.