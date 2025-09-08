Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder and singer, dies at 81

Rick Davies, the Supertramp vocalist and songwriter behind hits like Goodbye Stranger and My Kind Of Lady, is no more. He was 81. Davies passed away on Saturday after battling cancer.

Rick Davies dies at 81 He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, more than a decade ago.

His death was confirmed by the band on Monday.

"As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history," a statement from Supertramp read.

“His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the band's sound.”

Rick Davies' career Rick Davies, born in Swindon, southwest England, in 1944, grew up with a passion for jazz, blues, and the piano. In 1970, he co-founded the popular British band Supertramp, after placing a magazine advert in search of musicians. What followed was the rise of one of the most iconic rock bands of the time.

Supertramp’s Grammy-winning 1979 album Breakfast in America created a niche for itself in the music industry, becoming a cultural touchstone of its time. The record, praised by Rolling Stone as "textbook-perfect," produced timeless hits such as The Logical Song, Take the Long Way Home, and Goodbye Stranger, which remain staples of classic rock playlists to this day.

Beyond Breakfast in America, Supertramp delivered several other chart-topping hits, including Dreamer, Bloody Well Right, and Give a Little Bit, further establishing their global fan base.

Davies, who also played keyboards and harmonica, led the band after Roger Hodgson’s departure in 1983 until eventually disbanding the group at the end of the decade.

“Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades,” the band also said in their statement.

