Rick Hurst Net Worth: Dukes of Hazzard actor dies at 79 — a look at his finances and legacy

Veteran actor Rick Hurst, widely remembered for his role as Deputy Cletus Hogg on The Dukes of Hazzard, died on June 26 at the age of 79. His death was announced by Cooter’s Place, a museum dedicated to the Dukes franchise, where he was scheduled to attend a fan event just days later. The news was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Known for his warm demeanour and comedic charm, Hurst had built a loyal fan base both on and off the screen.

Following his death, interest has surged around his life and career, especially regarding his financial legacy.

Rick Hurst’s net worth and television career At the time of his passing, Rick Hurst’s net worth was estimated at $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Though not as high as some of today’s TV stars, Hurst earned steadily over decades through guest roles, commercials, and regular appearances at fan conventions-particularly those linked to The Dukes of Hazzard.

Hurst began his television journey in the early 1970s, making guest appearances on shows like The Doris Day Show, Sanford and Son, and The Partridge Family. His big break came in 1975 with the sitcom On the Rocks, where he played Cleaver.

But it was his casting in 1979 as Cletus Hogg that brought him widespread recognition. He remained on The Dukes of Hazzard until 1983 and returned for reunion specials in 1997 and 2000. At the time, the show was a ratings juggernaut, though television salaries had yet to reach today’s blockbuster levels.

Other roles and legacy Beyond Dukes, Hurst was seen in several popular shows, including Happy Days, MASH*, Gunsmoke, The Bob Newhart Show, and The Wonder Years. On the big screen, he appeared in films such as Steel Magnolias, The Karate Kid Part III, and Earth Girls Are Easy.

In 1983, Hurst played Earl Nash in the short-lived ABC version of Fawlty Towers. Though the show was cancelled after only 10 episodes, it marked another chapter in his diverse career.

Hurst is survived by his son, Ryan Hurst, known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead. Tributes from fans and peers continue to pour in, celebrating the life of a man whose charm and talent made him a beloved figure in American television.

