Ricky Kej hits out at Deepika Padukone, cheers Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 for leading US box office

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened to a massive response overseas, especially in the US. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, reportedly topped the box office in the US on day 1, beating all Hollywood films at the number one position. Claiming the same, musician Ricky Kej took to X, formerly Twitter and hailed Dhar for the milestone. He also mentioned Singh as the ‘certified global superstar’ before taking a subtle dig at his wife, Deepika Padukone.

What did Ricky Kej say about Dhurandhar 2 Key took to his handle and shared a screenshot of the US box office from Dhurandhar's release day, March 19. The list featured Dhurandhar 2 among a list of Hollywood films. Sharing the box office numbers, he wrote, “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, becomes the 1st Indian film in history to hit no.1 on the USA Box Office! Beating every Hollywood film. Hats of to @AdityaDharFilms and team. This is one of the greatest milestones ever for Indian cinema. Truly breaking cultural and geographical barriers.”

He also added for Ranveer Singh, “Everyone said that the Super-Star era has ended. Now we have a new certified global Super-Star: @RanveerOfficial. And he deserves every bit of this success.”

Dhurandhar 2 US box office report Going by the claims, Dhurandhar 2 earned $3,942,000 from 987 theatres in the US. The film took first place despite a lesser number of screens, placing Hoppers in second, which brought in $2,994,090 from 4,000 theatres, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Reminders of Him took the third spot on the list with an earnings of $1,430,570 from 3,402 theatres. Other films likeGOAT and Scream 7 secured the fourth and fifth place with $723,178 and $711,391, respectively.

However, Project Hail Mary dethroned Dhurandhar 2 on the next day, March 20, with a $33,116,548 haul from 4,007 theatres. Ranveer Singh's sequel fell to fourth place. Hoppers maintained its second position while Ready or Not 2: Here I Come took the third.

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Did Ricky Kej mock Deepika Padukone? Meanwhile, reacting to Ricky Kej's post, a user wrote to him in the comments, “Hitting #1 at the US Box Office isn't just about revenue it's a massive shift in India's soft power export. We were told for years that our rooted stories won't work globally. Aditya Dhar just proved that authenticity scales better than anything else! What a historic milestone.” Ricky Key agreed, saying, "Absolutely.”

Another user wrote that the reason behind Dhurandhar’s success lies in how ISI agents were portrayed in Bollywood versus reality. The comment came with a picture of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan alongside another picture of the late politician Atiq Ahmed’s photo, who was reportedly shown as Atif Ahmed, who helped Pakistan in Dhar's film. Reacting to it, Kej simply laughed out loud.

He commented, “Truth! Lol."