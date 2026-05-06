Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter Samara to make Bollywood debut? Rishi Kapoor's daughter confirms

Gone are the days when women of the Kapoor family were not allowed to join films. The unsaid norm was shattered long ago, with stars like Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor rising to the top of the industry. Now it's Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who will be marking her full-fledged film debut with the upcoming film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing this Friday.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter to star in Daadi Ki Shaadi Not just Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of her daughter, Samara Sahni. Rishi Kapoor's granddaughter will be facing the camera for the first time in a special role.

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Confirming Samara's debut, Riddhima Kapoor opened up about it. She told the Indian Express, "It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen."

Samara will be starring alongside her grandmother Neetu Kapoor and mother Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the song Senti from Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Who is Samara Sahni Samara, who is 15 years old, is currently completing her studies. She is often seen posing for paparazzi.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni tied the knot with Bharat Sahni in 2006. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Samara.

Earlier, Samara hit headlines after a video of her with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went viral. The incident took place at the wedding of Riddhima’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain, and entrepreneur Alekha Advani in Mumbai in February 2025.

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In a video from the events, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samara Sahni and Neetu Kapoor were seen posing together. In the clip, Samara visibly appeared to briefly gesture away from her grandmother. The video sparked a debate among netizens, as many believed that Samara might have been upset and pushed her grandmother aside.

Reacting to the episode, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni clarified later. She told Hindustan Times, "The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited, so much so that in the car she kept saying that, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers and I’m gonna pose like this and that’. And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

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Kapil Sharma recommends Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was previously featured in Karan Johar's popular reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in 2020. Talking about it, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also told the Indian Express, "Being in front of the camera for a show made me comfortable. It gave me a sense of ease and familiarity which definitely made this transition smoother."

Riddhima revealed that it was Kapil Sharma who recommended her name for Daadi Ki Shaadi. "I haven’t really asked him why directly."

"But I think he saw a certain honesty or relatability in me. I’m just grateful he recommended my name."