Riddhima Kapoor welcomes Farah Khan and cook Dilip with garlands at house, wins hearts as she hugs them: ‘So humble’

Filmmaker, choreographer Farah Khan recently visited Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's house in New Delhi. Khan posted the video on her YouTube channel as she received a warm welcome with her cook, Dilip. She mistook the spacious bungalow for a 7-star hotel.

Farah Khan and Dilip get warm welcome by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni The video begins with Farah Khan and Dilip reaching Delhi. They share banter as they talk about the massive house of the Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star. While her massive house was the star of the episode, Kapoor also won hearts on the internet with her sweet gesture towards Dilip.

Upon arrival, Farah Khan and Dilip get a grand welcome. Khan said, “Please look at this welcome I am getting. Oh my God," as Kapoor runs to garland her. They share a hug.

Kapoor instantly moves towards Dilip to welcome him. She folds her hands and gives him a hug. She put another garland around him as he couldn't stop smiling. “Welcome to Delhi, guys,” she tells the two.

The vlog also features Kapoor's daughter, Samaira Sahni.

Inside Riddhima Kapoor's Delhi house During the tour, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walked Farah Khan and Dilip through the sprawling property, which comes with a spacious living area, a separate lounge, and even her own personal floor that she fondly calls her “chill-out zone.”

Farah couldn’t help but joke that the house is so grand, every family member could practically have an entire floor to themselves. From a dedicated barbecue space and a vast garden that stretches along one side of the property to the opulent entrance adorned with three crystal chandeliers, ornate rugs, vintage furniture, large mirrors, and paintings, the house makes a statement at every corner.

It has a stylish dining space, a home bar and a lounge, with its floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a stunning view of the balcony.

Internet praises Riddhima Kapoor Reacting to the vlog, a user wrote in the comment section on YouTube, “Riddhima didi kitni humble hai dilip Bhai k saath kitni acchi treat kr rahi thi.... rishi ji ne kitne achhe sanskar diye hai apni beti ko hats off you rishi n nitu ji (Riddhima didi is so humble, she treated Dilip bhai with so much warmth… Rishi ji has truly given such good values to his daughter. Hats off to you, Rishi ji and Neetu ji).”

“She is so humble, I didn't expect her to hug Dilip uncle so sweet (sic),” added another.

“Riddhima Kapoor is such a lovely lady — so humble and down to earth. Her behaviour with everyone is truly admirable. Honestly, I’ve never seen anyone like her in Bollywood… what a gem, what a lady (sic),” commented yet another.