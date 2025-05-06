Met Gala 2025: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together; check viral photos and videos

Pop singer Rihanna seems to have just announced her third preganancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky ahead of 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet moment. Rihanna is at the 2025 Met Gala. She casually revealed that she and A$AP Rocky (who is co-chairing the Met Gala) are expecting their third child.

Page Six confirmed the news after she was spotted on Met Monday. As per the report, Rihanna debuted her growing baby bump at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City before arriving at the Met Gala 2025.

Some viral photos and videos have emerged on social media, showing Rihanna with a baby pump.

The singer showed her bump in a gray dress as she arrived at her hotel to get ready, accessorizing the look with cute little hat and jewels.

In several photos, she could be seen braving the rain under black umbrellas and wearing a gray two-piece skirt set, matching knee-high stockings and gray pumps.

While speaking to reporters on the blue carpet at fashion’s biggest night, Rocky confirmed his girlfriend’s pregnancy, telling them her outfit would be “whatever just don’t really cover her baby bump," Page Six reported.

Rihanna's family tree Rihanna and A$AP Rocky previously welcomed son RZA in May 2022 and their second boy, Riot Rose, in August 2023.

Rihanna had earlier hinted about wanting a third child in December 2023 when E! News asked her whether there was anything she was not capable of achieving.

“So far, have daughters,” she joked. “I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed," she was quoted as saying.