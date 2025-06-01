Rihanna debuts at No. 1 with 'Friend of Mine' on Billboard's Dance Digital Song Sales chart, beating DJ Snake and Avicii

Rihanna has returned and how! The queen of pop is back on the top of the charts, as her latest release 'Friend of Mine' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart this week.

Advertisement

The track has become the top-selling dance song in the United States, as measured by Billboard.

Rihanna is back on the Billboard charts This marks a significant moment in Rihanna’s career, as it is her third time reaching the summit of this specific chart. Her last No. 1 came back in 2016 with ‘This Is What You Came For,’ a collaboration with Calvin Harris. Before that, she first claimed the top spot in June 2012 with ‘Where Have You Been.’

‘Friend of Mine’ is one of seven new entries on the 15-song chart this week. Despite strong competition from well-known artists including DJ Snake, Kesha, and the late Avicii, Rihanna secured the top spot.

Advertisement

Avicii, who passed away in 2018, makes a posthumous appearance with ‘Let’s Ride Away,’ a new collaboration with Elle King.

In total, Rihanna has now earned 11 appearances on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart. Impressively, ten of those entries have reached the top 10. Two of her well-known tracks, ‘We Found Love’ (also with Calvin Harris) and ‘Who’s That Chick?’ with David Guetta, both peaked at No. 2, narrowly missing out on the No. 1 position.