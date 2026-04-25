Rihanna goes ‘shukriya’, blushes and blows kisses before clicking pics with pap at Isha Ambani's Mumbai event. Watch

Global pop star and beauty mogul Rihanna is back in India. She, who first visited India in 2024, returned to attend the Fenty Beauty launch bash at Phoenix Palladium. Several videos of Rihanna from Mumbai have surfaced online as she received a warm welcome from Isha Ambani.

Rihanna speaks in Hindi Rihanna looked stunning as she attended a pop-up event for her beauty brand. She opted for a bold yellow ensemble as she met several influencers. She was seen interacting with Indian content creators and filming videos. As photographers gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the Diamond singer, she briefly stepped out for pictures.

In a video, Rihanna was seen speaking in Hindi. She thanked the paparazzi by saying ‘shukriya (thank you)'.

Watch:

Rihanna slipped into a different but equally stunning gown for the after-party event. She opted for a custom all-black Alaïa look, which came with a fit-and-flare dress featuring full sleeves. The highlight of her look was a V-shaped crocodile leather cut-out in the middle.

In several paparazzi videos, Rihanna is seen making a stunning entry, joined by Isha Ambani in a blue dress. Both held hands and posed for pictures before wrapping up with a warm hug.

Rihanna also returned to pose for solo pictures. She was spotted smiling, blushing, and even blowing kisses towards the camera as photographers interacted with her.

In a heart-warming gesture, she obliged to a paparazzo who requested to join her on stage. She happily fulfilled his request and posed for pictures with the photographer. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch video here from the event:

Several Bollywood celebs also attended the party. Janhvi Kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and others were snapped arriving at the event on Friday night. In an inside video, Rihanna was seen sitting next to Isha Ambani at the venue. Both of them were surrounded by a sea of people.

Among the crowd was Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, who rose to fame for being friends with celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan and others.

This marks Rihanna's second visit to India. She had last visited Mumbai in 2024 to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations.

Rihanna and the Ambanis Rihanna had performed a private concert at the pre-wedding celebrations, which was attended by several A-listers of Bollywood and other high-profile personalities of India. It was her first major live show since the 2023 Super Bowl. Reportedly, she was paid between $6–9 million (approx. ₹52 crore) for the exclusive event.

Besides her, Justin Bieber had also performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding in Mumbai. He attended the sangeet ceremony of the couple and entertained the guests with his hits. It is believed that Bieber was paid $10 million (approximately ₹83 crore) for the event.