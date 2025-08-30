Rihanna marks 20 years of her musical journey, remembers '20 years ago, I left my country, my culture...'

Los Angeles [US], August 30 (ANI): Pop icon Rihanna is celebrating 20 years of her journey in the music industry. Back on August 29, 2005, Rihanna released her debut album, 'Music of the Sun', and two decades later, she has emerged as one of the biggest music sensations, even venturing into business, acting, and much more.

Taking to her social media handles, the singer-songwriter penned a long note, reflecting on her journey, beginning from the point when she left Barbados for her career.

"20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I'm forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you! Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever!" she wrote while expressing gratitude toward her fans and supporters.

Further in her post, Rihanna gave a nod to 20 years of gaining the "most loyal, die-hard fans that don't play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments, 20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was cool."

She made a special mention of all the executives, DJ's, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors - the ones she worked with over the past two decades.

"20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He's been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him!" the post concluded.

Along with the note, Rihanna also shared a video, looking back at her awards, chart-topping hits, business achievements, and other endeavours.