Risabh Shetty wraps up shooting for Kantara Chapter 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited film 'Kantara Chapter 1.'

The makers, Hombale Films, announced the wrap-up on Instagram with a new poster for the film.

Along with the poster, they added a caption that read, "Wrap Up... The Journey Begins..."

"#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can't wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on the big screen worldwide..." it added.

Take a look

Earlier this month, the makers also shared a special birthday poster for Rishab Shetty, who turned 42. In the poster, Shetty is seen holding a battle axe and a shield, giving a glimpse of his powerful role in the film.

Rishab Shetty, who also directs the film, gained wide recognition for 'Kantara,' which released in 2022 and became a pan-India success. He played the lead role in the film and also won the National Award for Best Actor.

On receiving the honor, Shetty told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film; it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians--it's all because of them."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' followed the character of Shetty, who portrayed a Kambala champion who had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range Officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.