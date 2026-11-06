Rise and Fall Season 2 winner: Who is Shehzad Poonawalla? He won trophy, ₹35 lakh prize money - What’s his net worth?

Political commentator and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has emerged as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 2, taking home the winner's trophy and ₹35 lakh in prize money.

Hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, the reality show's six-week journey concluded on November 6, with television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finishing as the first runner-up and actor Gautam Gulati securing third place.

Poonawalla, who made his reality television debut with the show, also announced that he would donate his entire winning amount towards flood relief efforts in Bihar and Assam.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Poonawalla said he wanted the money to be used for public welfare, adding that the respective state governments could utilise it for flood relief or other disaster-related requirements.

"It's my duty towards fellow citizens. The ₹35 lakh I have won, I will be giving that to the CM fund in Bihar and Assam for flood relief," he told the publication.

Who is Shehzad Poonawalla? Poonawalla is an Indian politician, lawyer, political commentator and columnist who rose to prominence through his association with the Indian National Congress (INC) and later the BJP.

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Born in Pune, Maharashtra, he is the son of businessman Sarfaraz Poonawalla and Yasmin Poonawalla. His brother, Tehseen Poonawalla, is also a political commentator and television personality.

According to reports, Shehzad completed his schooling at St Vincent's High School in Pune before pursuing studies in politics and government at the MIT School of Government. He also holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Pune, now known as Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Poonawalla entered politics at the age of 16 and joined the Congress in 2008. He became a prominent voice within the party before differences over its 2017 presidential election process brought him into the national spotlight.

He publicly criticised the internal election process, alleging that it favoured Rahul Gandhi. He subsequently left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017, eventually becoming one of the party's national spokespersons.

Over the years, he became a familiar face on television debates, representing the BJP on political and current affairs issues.

In July, reports emerged that Poonawalla had resigned from the BJP, citing personal reasons. He also updated his social media biography, removing references to the party.

How did Shehzad Poonawalla perform on Rise and Fall Season 2? Poonawalla's journey on Rise and Fall Season 2 was marked by confrontations, shifting alliances and strategic gameplay.

According to The Indian Express, his rivalry with actress Swara Bhasker initially attracted attention, but the two eventually developed a friendship during the competition. His disagreements with fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and a physical altercation involving Siwet Tomar were also among the season's major talking points.

Tomar was subsequently removed from the show following the altercation.

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Poonawalla also described himself as an underdog, pointing out that several other finalists came from the entertainment and reality television industry.

In his interview with The Indian Express, he said his victory represented the media and political community, given that most of the other finalists had experience in entertainment.

What is Shehzad Poonawalla's net worth? Shehzad Poonawalla's exact net worth is not publicly established, as he has not disclosed a verified account of his overall assets, liabilities or income.

Several media reports have estimated his net worth at around $7 million, which is approximately ₹65 crore in Indian currency.