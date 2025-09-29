Rishab Shetty criticised for speaking Kannada at Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu event, hits back with ‘native tongue’ remark

The language row has now caught up with ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty, who found himself in hot soup for speaking in Kannada at a Telugu event for the pre-release of Kantara Chapter 1.

The national award-winning actor-director was in Hyderabad for the Telugu pre-release event when he chose to deliver his speech in Kannada.

Telugu-speaking fans disappointed: Rishab Shetty's address in Kannada did not sit well with his Telugu-speaking fans, who expected him to use their language for the event meant to connect with the Telugu audience.

Disgruntled fans argued that the actor should've spoken in Telugu during the event. Some, understanding that Telugu wasn't the star's native language, said that he should have at least offered a greeting in the local language to show respect for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the movie has been heavily promoted.

“When you are promoting your film in Telugu, make an attempt to speak in Telugu,” a user said, echoing the general sentiment across Telugu-speaking fans.

The disappointment soon spiralled into a social media boycott call for the movie, as netizens argued that Shetty was “taking the audience for granted” and not acknowledging the cultural significance of the language.

Rishab Shetty hits back with ‘native tongue’ remark Taking note of the sentiment, Rishab Shetty said that the decision to speak in Kannada was personal. He explained that he wanted to speak from his heart in his native tongue,

Addressing the issue at the event itself, Shetty said, “I will speak in Kannada, as I can speak from my heart.”

He also described his close friendship with Jr NTR, calling him “my brother, not just a Telugu hero.” The Kantara actor said he shared a bond beyond professional camaraderie with Jr NTR, sharing how the Telugu star introduced him to the best local food.

Several supporters also came to defend Rishab Shetty, noting that not every actor can speak multiple languages fluently. They highlighted that Shetty's choice to stick to Kannada came from a place of authenticity.

“He wanted to speak wholeheartedly about his bond with Jr NTR and his fans’ love. That’s why he chose Kannada,” one fan wrote.

Glimpse from Hyderabad pre-release event Hombale Films shared a short clip on X to capture the Telugu pre-release event for Kantara Chapter 1 in Hyderabad.

“An evening to remember, grateful to Hyderabad for all the love. Glimpses from the #KantaraChapter1 Telugu Pre-release Event,” the makers wrote.

Kantara team heads to Mumbai The Kantara Chapter 1 team is headed to Mumbai on Monday for a pre-release event. Shetty shared pictures from the flight to Mumbai on X, saying, “Mumbai, here we come!”

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1, prequel to the hit 2022 movie, will release worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie is a prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara, said Hombale Films.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie will star Rishabh Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.