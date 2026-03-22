Rishab Shetty ends Kantara controversy, praises Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar 2's blockbuster opening: ‘Top-notch’

After months of controversy around Ranveer Singh allegedly mocking the Kantara scene, filmmaker Rishab Shetty has penned a note of appreciation for Ranveer Singh. Shetty said he loved the film and its ‘top-notch’ performances.

Rishab Shetty to Aditya Dhar about Dhurandhar He took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “#DhurandharTheRevenge the very first scene pulls you in and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum.”

"This isn’t just a sequel; it’s a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother absolutely loved the detailing, @AdityaDharFilms," he added for the director.

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He further said, “Top-notch performances by every single artist @ActorMadhavan sir, @rampalarjun, @RanveerOfficial, @bolbedibol #SaraArjun and @duttsanjay sir take a bow. Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker.”

Responding to him, Aditya Dhar commented, “Truly means a lot coming from you Brother. As a huge fan of Kantara, your words make this even more special. Grateful.”

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However, Ranveer Singh is yet to reply.

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Kantara controversy explained The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Rishab Shetty's film began last year. It stems from remarks made by Singh at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He praised the film. Talking about Shetty's performance in Kantara Chapter 1, Singh called Guliga Daiva’s sister Chavudi a “female ghost”. He also did an impression of the same from the film scene. With a cross-eyed, tongue-outstretched expression, he did a version of his ‘primordial scream’ as Shetty watched him from the audience.

He said, “I saw that in the theatres, Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost gets inside your body, that one shot..”

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Later, Singh received heavy backlash on the internet for mocking and hurting the sentiments of people.

A complaint was also filed, alleging that Singh "mocked" the film and referred to Goddess Chamundi as a "female ghost," hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. Later, an investigation under Section 175(3) of the BNS was ordered.

Advocate Prashanth Methal, who filed the complaint, said that Ranveer Singh “allegedly performed acts that insulted and mocked the sacred Daiva tradition. Referring to the deity as a ghost is described as blasphemous and a serious insult to Hindu religious beliefs and practices.”

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What did Ranveer Singh say Ranveer Singh had apologised on social media for his comments.

“My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.

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"I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”