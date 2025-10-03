Shocking! Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 leaked on piracy websites — here’s why you should not download it

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited film, Kantara: Chapter 1, finally marked its debut in theatres worldwide. However, within hours, the film leaked online.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 leaked online According to a report of ABP News, Kamtara Chapter 1 was shared illegally on several piracy websites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez, and Moviesda.

Additionally, unauthorised copies of the film, ranging from low-quality to high-definition recorded clips, are also being shared widely across social media, including multiple Telegram channels.

However, this is not the first time that a film has been leaked online soon after its release. Filmmakers across the industry continue to struggle against piracy despite preventive measures.

Previously, several big-ticket films like Pushpa, Animal, and Brahmastra have also been leaked on piracy websites within hours of release, causing major setbacks to filmmakers and producers.

Downloading Kantara Chapter 1 pirated version can cost upto 2 lakh fine The circulation of pirated versions is not only a criminal offence but also directly impacts a movie’s box office earnings during its theatrical run.

Hence, downloading Kantara Chapter 1 online can attract a hefty fine.

As per Indian copyright law, viewing or downloading pirated copies of films can cost a fine of up to ₹2 lakh. Apart from this, more serious violations could even lead to imprisonment, making it a punishable act under the law.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 was released in several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

Set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, the prequel takes the audience into the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film, Kantara.

Besides Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.