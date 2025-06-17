Rishab Shetty narrowly escapes boat mishap at Mani Dam reservoir during Kantara Chapter 1 shoot? Makers react

Actor Rishabh Shetty's Kantara 2, aka Kantara Chapter 1 continues to make news with its one after another incident on the sets. Recent reports have surfaced claiming that actor-director Rishab Shetty and his crew narrowly escaped a major accident during the shoot. Reportedly, they were filming in the Mani Dam reservoir in Karnataka.

Boat accident on sets of Kantara Chapter 1? Reportedly, the incident happened when a boat carrying Rishab and more than 30 crew people capsized in the shallow water of the reservoir. It is said that all of them including the lead actor didn't sustain any injury.

Kantara Chapter 1 makers on reports Reacting to it, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 issued a statement.

Denying any fatal accident on the sets, the executive producer Adarsh told The New Indian Express, “No one was on the boat when it tipped over, and no accidents took place.”

He said that the boat which was used as a backdrop, capsized due to strong winds and rain. However, no one was near it at the time when the incident took place.

Adarsh added, "The Kantara shoot is happening in Mani reservoir. We had set up a ship for background visuals. On June 14, due to wind and rain, the ship tipped over. But our team members were not around it, and the actual shooting spot was away from that location. Everyone is safe, and shooting continues as planned.”

He also assured that strict safety protocols have been put in place to ensure safety.

“We obtained all necessary permissions and had safety measures like speed boats, fishermen, swimmers, scuba divers, and life jackets on standby. We didn’t shoot in the water,” he added.

The executive producer also said, "Our cameras were safe, and if they had sunk, we wouldn’t have been able to continue shooting. The police also inspected the area and confirmed that no mishap had occurred.”

Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Jayaram, Kishore, Jayasurya and Jisshu Sengupta.

It is a prequel to Rishabh's 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, hence it is titled as Kantara Chapter 1, aka Kantara 2.

The film is scheduled to release in theatrical on October 2, 2025.