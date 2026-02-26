Rishab Shetty refuses to comment on Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot earlier today in Udaipur. While the newlyweds are yet to share the official pictures, their team were spotted distributing sweets among the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue, hinting at the good news. Amid this, actor Rishab Shetty reportedly avoided commenting on their wedding.

Did Rishab Shetty ignore question about Rashmika Mandanna wedding? For the unversed, actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty directed Rashmika Mandanna’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party. The film also starred Rakshit Shetty, who was once engaged to Mandanna.

When Rishab Shetty was asked about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, he chose not to answer.

What did Rishab Shetty say According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Kantara star was at the last day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam after the launch of his next project, Jai Hanuman, helmed by Prashanth Varma. Talking to the media about the event, Shetty reportedly expressed his happiness to be a part of the event. He also answered questions around his darshan, Jai Hanuman and other topics.

He was further asked whether he, much like Rakshit Shetty, who is also Rashmika Mandanna’s ex and one of his closest friends, would consider carving a niche for himself in devotional films. In reply, he reportedly emphasised that they are all artists at the end of the day. It is believed, he added, that the choice of projects ultimately depends on the kind of meaningful roles and opportunities that come their way.

Amid the interaction, a reporter brought up Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding. Reportedly, Rishab Shetty was asked, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” To this, Shetty, who had been calmly and patiently addressing questions until that point, reacted with a brief smile. He reportedly said, “Thank you,” and walked away without answering the question.

Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty Rashmika Mandanna dated her co-star Rakshit Shetty years ago. The two got engaged in 2017 when she was 21. Later, she broke off the engagement in 2018. In 2023, while talking about her debut, Rashmika Mandanna once referred to Rakshit Shetty's production house, Paramvah Studios, as ‘so-called production house’ while making some air quotes.

Seemingly upset, Rishab Shetty, who shares a close bond with Rakshit, indirectly responded to her jibe and said, “Aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ki actress (These types of actresses), I don’t like them. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers,” making air quotes as well.

Pramod Shetty on Rakshit Shetty's reaction Not just Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty, a friend of Rakshit Shetty who also worked on Kirik Party, was asked about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding. To which, he said, "I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”

His comment did not sit well with the fans of Virosh (Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda).