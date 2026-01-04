Rishab Shetty unveils Aadi Saikumar's Shambhala trailer in Hindi. Here's when and where to watch the film

Telugu actor Aadi Saikumar's latest release, Shambhala, is all set to release in Hindi. After a positive response among the Telugu audience, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film in Hindi via actor-director Rishab Shetty.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Shambhala will release on 9 January. It will have a theatrical premiere across India.

Shambhala Hindi trailer out On Sunday, the Kantara took to X and dropped the much awaited Hindi version of the Shambhala trailer.

Shetty wrote, “After a grand successful Telugu release. #Shambala releasing in Hindi on 9th Jan’26Unveiling the Hindi trailer - https://youtu.be/tEZOVM7EXdA All the best to @iamaadisaikumar and the entire team @tweets_archana @ugandharmuni #RajasekharAnnabhimoju @ShiningPictures #MahidharReddy.”

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala stars Aadi Saikumar and Archana Iyer in the lead.

Shambhala plot Going by the trailer, Shambhala is a mythology thriller. It revolves around a mystical village where a meteor crashed around the 1980s. From that moment, disturbing incidents start taking place in the village, which is deeply rooted in history, devotion and folklore. This is when Vikram (Aadi Saikumar), a scientist who is atheist, is sent to probe the situation.

Back in the village, strange incidents create panic among villagers, who are full of superstitions. Whole villages start behaving in a weird way, others hurt themselves. A few also end up killing themselves.

However, Vikram remains unconvinced by their stories and tries to find out the scientific reason behind the strange incidents.

Amid this, a secret is unveiled as Vikram investigates the meteor. What is the secret? What is the history of Shambhala? What is the story behind the deity of Shambhala? What is the reason behind the mysterious deaths in the village? The film explores the age-old clash between science and local beliefs.

Shambhala team The film music is composed by Sricharan Pakala. Cinematography is handled by Praveen K. Bangarri, and editing is done by Shravan Katikaneni.

It is produced by Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekar Annabhimoju under Shining Pictures.

Shambhala box office collection At the box office, Shambhala witnessed a modest box office run.

It was released in Telugu on 25 December, 2025.

As per multiple reports, the Shambhala is made on a budget of ₹10-12 crore. Considering the same, the film has been successful at the ticket window.

According to Sacnilk, the film opened at ₹1.65 crore on Day 1 but witnessed its first dip on Friday, followed by gradual improvement over the weekend, peaking at ₹1.4 crore on Sunday. However, collections dropped again over the weekdays, closing its first week at ₹9.7 crore net in India. A notable spike in earnings came on Day 8, when Shambhala raked in ₹2.25 crore. On day 11, Sunday, Shambhala stands with a total India net of ₹11.62 crore.