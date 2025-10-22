Rishabh Tandon's wife Olesya pens emotional note after singer's death: ‘Can’t find the words…’

Actor-singer Rishabh Tandon passed away in Delhi. The 35-year-old reportedly died due to a heart attack. Hours after his death, Tandon's wife, Olesya Nedobegova, broke her silence on social media.

Rishabh Tandon's wife breaks silence after his death Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a series of pictures with Rishabh Tandon. In the caption, she penned a heartbreaking note as she struggled to express her emotions.

She wrote, “I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king."

The pictures showed the couple on different occasions.

See post here:

Netizens remember Rishabh Tandon Fans expressed their condolence to the family in the comments. Sajid Ali commented, "Feeling helpless ma bro sad. V sad blessings all my life for u (sic)."

A user wrote, "Still can’t believe that he is no more with us, last week only we spoke over video call for so long, he was so much happy telling about his planning, releases and executions. Best part of Rishabh bhai was he is a gem of person and whosoever has visited his house would have never came back without food…he has always taken care of his members like a family and cared for them…too early (sic)."

"I am shocked," added another.

Someone else also wrote, "Goon too soon."

How did Rishabh Tandon die? As per multiple reports, Rishabh Tandon and his wife came to Delhi to celebrate Diwali with their family when he suffered a heart attack.

The news of the singer's death was confirmed by his close friend to multiple media outlets. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also reported that Tandon passed away in Delhi.

Who was Rishabh Tandon Rishabh Tandon was best known for songs like Rashna: The Ray of Light’, Faqeer- Living Limitless, and Ishq Fakeerana, among others. His last release was Ishq Fakeerana - Meri Ishq ki Kahani, which was released on Valentine's Day 2025. It crossed 21 lakh views on YouTube.

Rishabh Tandon's farewell event Meanwhile, his family is organising a farewell ceremony for the fans and friends. Sharing details about it, Tandon's wife wrote on social media, "Farewell ceremony for everyone and family."

The event will include his last rites on 24 October at 12 pm at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground, New Delhi.