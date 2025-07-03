Rita Ora shares how Beyonce was her 'protector' amid Becky with the Good Hair controversy

Washington DC [US], July 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Rita Ora shared how Beyonce was her "protector" during a difficult time, reported People.

During the recent episode of the Begin Again with Davina McCall podcast, the British singer and actress opened up about how Beyonce came to her defence.

On her 2016 album Lemonade, Beyonce appeared to allude to an affair between her husband and another woman, who is referred to only as "Becky with the good hair".

"He only want me when I'm not on there / He better call Becky with the good hair," she sings on "Sorry".

When asked about the 'Becky with the good hair' controversy, which was referenced in the song 'Sorry', Ora shared that she was "affected worse" by other things over the years.

"Because it wasn't real," said Ora, explaining the situation, adding, "I wish I had good hair."

Fans wondered who the woman was at that time, with many suggesting it could be Ora, who was previously signed to Jay-Z's album, Roc Nation.

She continued, "None of that was real. That was the first time I experienced what it means to be in a messy situation, I guess," reported People.

Ora also noted that "behind closed doors," Beyonce was her "fairy godmother."

"She was my protector. That's what's insane because there was nothing but love. And, you know, again, being signed to JAY-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration, she came to my first show in New York at The Box," she recalled.

Ora was filming 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the time and was "so confused" as to why she was being associated with the rumour.

"I was like, 'Why is this happening to me?' What have I done?'" she asked herself, according to People.

Ora shared how she cleared up the rumour by taking a selfie with Beyonce at the Met Gala in 2016, reported People.

"Then it was gone," she said. "Because there was never anything there in the first place."

In December 2022, Ora denied rumours that she was the "Becky" on the song "Sorry."