Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty flag off Western Naval Commands Half Marathon 2025 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty, along with the Western Naval Command's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Krishna Swaminathan, flagged off the 10 km segment of the WNC Half Marathon 2025 on Sunday.

Organised by the Indian Navy through the Western Naval Command, the marathon aims to strengthen the outreach within the city of Mumbai and its people.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of runners gathered to take part in the 8th edition of the marathon in the presence of the Bollywood actors and officers of the Western Naval Command. Suniel Shetty's son, actor Ahan Shetty, also joined the event, taking to the stage to flag off the marathon.

Over 23,000 people registered for the marathon, setting a new record for the event.

"Mumbai and the Navy have had an unbreakable bond for years. Indian shipbuilding began here in Mumbai. This is the Navy's outreach program to connect with the people of Mumbai and bridge the gap. 23000 people are participating in the marathon today. Everyone should prioritise fitness and play a sport," Riteish told the media.

Actor Suniel Shetty, while hailing the brave spirits of the Indian Navy, added, "I want to thank the Naval officers for the love and respect they gave us... For us, this 21km marathon is about endurance, stamina, and fitness, but the marathon our officers run for us every day is one of courage and sacrifice with no finish line... Marathons like this should be organised frequently... Events like these bring people together."

Mentioning that his son, Ahan Shetty, will step into the role of an Indian Navy officer in his upcoming film 'Border 2', Shetty described it as an "honourable moment" for both of them.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Western Naval Command, while speaking to the media, reflected on the marathon's purpose.

He shared, "The WNC Half Marathon is an outreach effort of the Indian Navy and the Western Naval Command to connect with the people of Mumbai. It is an important event in the city's annual calendar."