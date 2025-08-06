Riverdale actor KJ Apa to play Hollywood legend James Stewart in upcoming biopic

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): KJ Apa is all set to portray Hollywood legend James Stewart in his next.

The 'Riverdale' star has been signed on to star as the late actor in an upcoming biopic.

According to Variety, the upcoming biopic will revolve around Stewart's rise in Hollywood, his Academy Award-winning work in 'The Philadelphia Story' and also his enlistment in the US Army Air Corps as a combat pilot during World War II.

Not long after returning home, Stewart even worked in the 1946 film, 'It's a Wonderful Life'.

Speaking about the same, KJ Apa, best known for playing Archie on the CW's 'Riverdale', expressed feeling proud of having the opportunity.

"I have always been a huge James Stewart fan and feel so honoured I get to bring his story to life. As someone from New Zealand, I've long admired that generation of American men who stood for patriotism, integrity, and a deep sense of duty. It is important to me to give back to a country that has given me so much, and what better way to do that than by honouring a man who served it with great honour?" he told Variety.

Titled 'Jimmy', the biopic will be directed by Aaron Burns and written by Justin Strawhand. James Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, will serve as the executive producer.

Director Burns described the Oscar-winning actor as "universally beloved," further adding that his life will make an amazing film.

"Jimmy Stewart is universally beloved as an actor. He truly embodied the everyman. We all know him from 'It's A Wonderful Life,' but as I discovered his real-life story as a World War II military hero, I realised Jimmy's life makes for an amazing movie," he said.

Besides Apa, the film will also feature Jason Alexander, Max Casella, Sarah Drew, Julian Works, and Jen Lilley in key roles.

James Stewart passed away in 1997 at the age of 89. (ANI)