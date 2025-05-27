Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart sparks concern with ‘terrifying’ Uber video before clarifying it was a joke

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart caused a wave of worry among fans on Monday, May 26, after posting a video about a 'terrifying' Uber ride — only to later assure everyone that she was, in fact, fine and joking.

Lili Reinhart assures fans she was joking about the Uber ride The 28-year-old Riverdale actor shared the short clip on both TikTok and Instagram, which showed her inside an Uber, paired with the caption, "If you never see me again, show this to the police."

In the video, it was visible that the door handles on the inside of the Uber were taped shut with duct tape.

The post left fans genuinely concerned, especially as she hadn’t shared anything else publicly for more than 15 hours afterwards.

Speculation quickly grew online, with followers urging her to check in and let people know she was safe.

Reinhart later returned to Instagram Stories to clear things up. "I'm alive," she wrote, followed by another slide that read - “I'm alive. I never actually was scared for my life. I thought it was funny. Can we joke these days?”

Lili's clarification as posted on Instagram Stories.

Her message seemed to be aimed at diffusing the situation while also expressing surprise at the reaction her post received.

While many fans were relieved to hear she was okay, some questioned whether the joke had gone too far, especially given the initial tone of the video.