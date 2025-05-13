RJ Mahvash calls herself ‘dumb in love’ amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘But I also avoid red flags’

RJ Mahvash tried her hand at acting with her newly released web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. Talking about it, she recently opened up about herself. Revealing how she is similar to her on-screen character from the series, Mahvash said that it's okay to be a “little dumb in love.”

RJ Mahvash: I avoid red flags Talking to Radio Nasha, RJ Mahvash said, "Just like my character in the series, I am dumb in love, but I also avoid red flags. My standards go below my heels when I meet the person; before that, they’re very high."

Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash Her statement arrived amid her ongoing dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuzvendra was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. After they finalised their divorce, dating rumours of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra grew stronger.

The two of them were spotted together publicly. RJ Mahvash was also snapped attending IPL matches of Yuzvendra's Punjab Kings and cheering him from the stands.

In addition, she also gave him a shoutout on her Instagram handle, praising Yuzvendra for his impressive performance.

However, neither of them has admitted to the rumours yet.

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was ordered to pay Dhanashree a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore.

Pyaar Paisa Profit Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see Yuzvendra's review of RJ Mahvash's upcoming work.

Pyaar Paisa Profit also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Ashish Raghav and Shivangi Khedkar. It is directed by Prashant Singh, while written by Durjoy Dutta and Sumrit Shahi.

The synopsis of the series reads: “Pyar Paisa Profit is a coming-of-age drama about ambition, dreams, and the quiet costs of chasing them. Abhijeet Sharma has done everything right — topped every exam, avoided every distraction, and finally landed a creamy job at Fusion Funds. Leaving Delhi behind with excitement, he is all set for the maximum city. Mumbai dazzles and disorients — luxury hotels, business-class ambitions, and colleagues who smile with knives. One betrayal at a party shatters his illusions: here, trust is a liability. Garima, a colleague, sharp and unsentimental, becomes his mirror and foil. As Abhijeet rises, he also unravels — into debt, doubt, and disillusionment. But the high of success is so heady. In a city that rewards speed over soul, he must decide: protect the hollow, glossy life he’s built, or risk it all for something real. Will money be the end of him or love show him the real profit.”