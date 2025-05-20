RJ Mahvash calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'most caring' amid dating rumours: ‘How humble he is’

Dating rumours between RJ Mahvash and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal refuse to die down. In fact, they have only intensified in recent weeks, especially since RJ Mahvash has become more vocal about Chahal. In the latest, she opened up about him once more and showered him with praise.

Advertisement

RJ Mahvash on Yuzvendra Chahal In an interview with Instant Bollywood, RJ Mahvash was asked what one thing she’d like to steal from Chahal.

Replying to the question, she gave an unknown insight into Chahal's life that many fans might not know.

Mahvash shared, “His niceness and how humble he is.” Praising Chahal further, she added, “He is a great and the most caring person you’ll ever find. He is so available for his people, so I would steal his nature.”

RJ Mahvash's shoutout to Yuzvendra Chahal Previously, Mahvash grabbed netizens' attention when she gave a shoutout to Chahal after Punjab Kings’ win against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match. On Instagram, she wrote, “One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23.”

Advertisement

Replying to her, Chahal added, “You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.”

Dating rumours between Chahal and Mahvash intensified after they were spotted together amid rumours about Chahal’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's highly publicised divorce Yuzvendra was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. After they finalised their divorce, the alleged romance between RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra grew stronger.

Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with Dhanashree in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was ordered to pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore as alimony. Several reports around their divorce and alleged alimony went viral before they actually finalised their separation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash was recently seen in Pyaar Paisa Profit alongside Neil Bhoopalam, Ashish Raghav and Shivangi Khedkar.

Released on Amazon Prime Video, the synopsis of the series reads: “Pyar Paisa Profit is a coming-of-age drama about ambition, dreams, and the quiet costs of chasing them. Abhijeet Sharma has done everything right — topped every exam, avoided every distraction, and finally landed a creamy job at Fusion Funds. Leaving Delhi behind with excitement, he is all set for the maximum city. Mumbai dazzles and disorients — luxury hotels, business-class ambitions, and colleagues who smile with knives. One betrayal at a party shatters his illusions: here, trust is a liability. Garima, a colleague, sharp and unsentimental, becomes his mirror and foil. As Abhijeet rises, he also unravels — into debt, doubt, and disillusionment. But the high of success is so heady. In a city that rewards speed over soul, he must decide: protect the hollow, glossy life he’s built, or risk it all for something real. Will money be the end of him or love show him the real profit.”