RJ Mahvash expresses ‘one-sided love’ for THIS cricketer amid dating rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal | Watch video

Amid dating rumours of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, an old video of radio jockey-turned-actor has emerged on social media, expressing her ‘one-sided love’ for cricketer Shubhman Gill.

The video shows RJ Mahvash's encounter with Shubman Gill, after which she rushes to cut a lemon to ensure her one-sided love turns into a relationship. The video was posted on October 29 and is now going viral on social media after her dating rumours with Chahal hit the headlines.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahavash Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted in public for the first time during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai amid divorce proceedings with Dhanashree Verma. He was sitting beside RJ Mahvash. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who sat a row before Chahal, shared the video first.

What did RJ Mahavash say about dating rumours? Earlier, RJ Mahvash dismissed dating speculations after a picture of her with Yuzvendra Chahal from a Christmas celebration went viral on social media.

She also posted a story on Instagram that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

She further added, “I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times.”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma met during the pandemic. They got engaged in August 2020 and married in December 2020.