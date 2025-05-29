Did RJ Mahvash go undercover to meet Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours? Watch viral video

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured romance continues to gain attention once again. This time, a video of Mahvash visiting his hotel on Thursday has surfaced online.

RJ Mahvash at Yuzvendra Chahal's hotel? In the viral video, RJ Mahvash is seen hiding her face behind a hoodie and face mask to keep her appearance low-key. As she failed to conceal her identity, a photographer caught her quickly running towards the elevator.

However, the location of the hotel is not revealed yet.

As per a report of ETimes, she was in the hotel to meet her rumoured beau, Yuzvendra.

Watch video here:

PBKS vs RCB Chahal currently clashing with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Qualifier 1 of the IPL. It is taking place at Chandigarh stadium. Tonight's winning team will straight head to the finals of IPL 2025.

RCB bowled out Punjab Kings for 101 in the match. Rajat Patidar opted to bowl against PBKS.

RJ Mahvash at Yuzvendra Chahal's match in Chandigarh Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash is also cheering for Chahal tonight.

She has been travelling with Chahal almost throughout the IPL season and was spotted multiple times in the stands.

She even penned an appreciation note for Chahal after his first Punjab Kings vs CSK match, which took place on April 8. Sharing a picture with the cricketer, she shared on Instagram, "One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you (sic)."

Recently, she was seen handing out with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta at the Rambagh Palace, Jaipur. She posted pictures with the Bollywood star on Instagram. In them, Mahvash wore a pink sharara set, while Preity stunned in a yellow attire.

Referring to Preity's iconic character from her hit film with Shah Rukh Khan, Veer Zaara, she wrote in the caption of the post: “Isn’t Zaara the most gorgeous? @realpz."

Yuzvendra and RJ Mahvash's dating rumours have been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma He was previously married to dancer, and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. After they finalised their divorce, reports about RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra's romance grew stronger.

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025. He was ordered to pay Dhanashree ₹4.75 crore as alimony.

