RJ Mahvash reveals rumoured beau Yuzvendra Chahal suffered 3 fractures during IPL in special post: ‘Warrior spirit’

RJ Mahvash penned what she called a ‘special post’ for rumoured boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal after his team Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 finale. Days after their final clash, Mahvash who has been supported Chahal in all matches, revealed that the top-wicket-taker played this season despite suffering from three fractures.

RJ Mahvash posts for Yuzvendra Chahal Praising Chahal's ‘warrior spirit’, she posted several pictures from the IPL season. She was seen travelling to stadiums with Chahal for the matches.

In the pictures, Mahvash is spotted attending PBKS after-match parties and even hanging out with the team co-owner Preity Zinta.

Sharing all unseen moments from the matches, RJ Mahvash wrote, “They fought, stayed and played till the last match!”

She had a special mention when added, “And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man.”

Back to the Punjab Kings team, she also said, “The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians.”

Internet reacts to RJ Mahvash's post While Chahal is yet to respond to her post, fans took to the comment section and dropped loved-up comments.

Some also questioned her for sharing the post two days after the final match.

One user commented, “Ma'am aap 2 din baad uthi? (Did you wake up after 2 days) Are you okay?”

“She's just grabbing followers in the name of Yuzi I bet she even started watching cricket until recently,” added another.

One more commented, “Well played Punjab.”

Yuzvendra Chahal's past Yuzvendra Chahal was previously married to Dhanashree Varma. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash and Chahal are yet to confirm their relationship rumours.