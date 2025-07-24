RJ Mahvash shares video of Yuzvendra Chahal's birthday celebration, says ‘iPhone waale party ke photos bhej nahi rahe’

Actor RJ Mahvash posted a birthday celebration video for her rumoured partner, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, on Instagram. She shared a video of Chahal celebrating his birthday in a restaurant on Instagram along with a quirky message for him.

She wrote,“@yuzi_chahal23 iphone wale party ke photos bhej nai rahe isko par mere pas yehi ek tha, ye rakhle mast."

RJ Mahvash' Instagram story.

Prior to the birthday celebration video, Mahvash shared a birthday message for Chahal, which read, “Happy Birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life and other parts are even worse. So all the best @yuzi_chahal23.”

Chahal's 35th birthday Cricketer Chahal marked his 35th birthday on July 23 in London. A video from the celebration emerged online. Chahal looked visibly excited and hugged Mahvash, who was all smiles as she watched him enjoy the event.

The rumours about Mahvash and Chahal's relationship surfaced amid the cricketer’s separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. The rumours began after they were spotted at a Christmas event last year. Chahal was seen at the Champions Trophy final in Dubai with Mahvash after his separation from Dhanashree Verma this year, sparking relationship rumours again. RJ Mahvash has repeatedly said that they are just friends.

She also posted a story on Instagram that said, "Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"

She further added, “I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times.”