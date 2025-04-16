RJ Mahvash’s shoutout for ‘talented man’ Yuzvendra Chahal amid dating rumours, netizens react

RJ Mahvash has once again made headlines with her latest post, further fuelling dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. After the Punjab Kings won big against Kolkata Knight Riders in a historic IPL 2025 clash, Mahvash gave a big shoutout to Yuzvendra.

RJ Mahvash to Yuzvendra Chahal after PBKS win Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted a selfie with the Punjab Kings player.

Calling him talented, she wrote in the caption: "What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker for a reason. Asambhav!”

Internet reacts to RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal The post has gained divided reactions from netizens. A user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “RJ Mahvash's Instagram story for Yuzi Chahal.” Responding to it, someone commented, “This is the kind of female support men desire..Doesn't matter if she is his friend or there's something brewing between them regardless.” “Right girl in ur life takes u too a grt height of happiness (sic),” added another one.

Meanwhile, a section of people also slammed the cricketer and the RJ. One of them said: “How hypocrite many mens are they brutally trolled Danashree for alimony (which I am with) but why you can't troll or even blame chahal for being this close to another women just few days after divorce (sic).”

Many also trolled them. Referring to Yuzvendra's divorce, one user said, “Another 5 cr alimony loading (sic).” “Chahal bhai ₹4.5 Cr abhi se tyar kar ke rakh lo (keep ₹4.5 crore alimony ready),” added another.

One more pointed out: “At first she wrote ‘bro’ in the sentence and later deleted and posted the same sentence without mentioning 'bro'”

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra was previously married to Dhanashree Verma. They finalised their divorce last month.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in a Mumbai court on February 5, 2025.

As part of their divorce settlement, Yuzvendra was to pay Dhanashree a substantial alimony of ₹4.75 crore, with ₹2.37 crore already transferred at the time of their divorce hearing.

PBKS vs KKR Meanwhile, Yuzvendra is flying high on the success of the Punjab Kings' win against KKR.

PBKS pulled off a surprising 16-run win against KKR. They defended a low score of just 111 runs, the lowest ever successfully defended in IPL history. Punjab bowled out KKR for 95, with Yuzvendra Chahal taking 4 wickets for 28 runs in his 4 overs.

