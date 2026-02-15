RM Veerappan's son, Baashha producer V Tamil Azhagan dies, Rajinikanth extends condolences

Superstar Rajinikanth took to X, formerly Twitter and mourned the loss of producer-director V. Tamil Azhagan. Both worked together in films like Thang Magan and Baashha. The producer who was the eldest son of the late RM Veerappan, a noted politician, producer, and one of the pioneers of Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth on V Tamil Azhagan's death Remembering him, Rajinikanth wrote, “The esteemed late Thiru R.M. Veerappan’s son, my dear younger brother Tamilazhagan—a truly wonderful human being.”

“His sudden passing causes me immense grief. May his soul attain peace. My deepest condolences to the family,” added the 75-year-old actor.

How did V Tamil Azhagan die According to a report by Filmibeat, V. Tamil Azhagan passed away yesterday, February 14. While his official cause of death remains unknown, it is believed that he died due to age-related health issues.

His demise has left the entire film industry in mourning.

Who was V Tamil Azhagan V. Tamil Azhagan is best known for producing several blockbuster films starring Rajinikanth and others, such as Baashha, Moondru Mugam, and Panakkaran, all of which became major box office hits.

As per translation, an official statement released by his family read: “The eldest son of the benevolent Thiru R. M. Veerappan, and the producer of major blockbuster films such as Baashha, Ranuva Veeran, Panakkaran, Moondru Mugam, Kakki Sattai, and Puthiya Vaanam, and the director of films including Mandhira Punnagai and Nila Penne, Thiru V. Tamil Azhagan attained heavenly abode on 14.2.2026. His अंतिम rites will take place tomorrow at 5 pm at his residence, 9, Thirumalai Pillai Road, T. Nagar. We share this news with deep sorrow. – Mrs Rajammal Veerappan and family.”

Meanwhile, more details are awaited.

