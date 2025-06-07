‘Roasted Sandeep Reddy Vanga’: Internet reacts as Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film after Spirit feud

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone continues to make headlines on the work front. On Saturday, she surprised fans by announcing her next film, for which she will be collaborating with actor Allu Arjun. The project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is helmed by Atlee who previously worked with Deepika on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Deepika Padukone joins Atlee and Allu Ajrun's AA22xA6 Touted to be a sci-fi, action entertainer, the film will see Deepika in her action mode.

The makers unveiled a special video welcoming Deepika Padukone on board. It features her discussing the script with Atlee before heading to the set to begin her preparations for the film. Sharing the video, the makers wrote in the caption: “The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6 #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

Internet reacts to Deepika's film announcement Reacting to the video, fans have hailed Deepika in the comments.

Many also poked fun at Deepika's recent feud with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga over her alleged ‘unprofessional behaviour’ which led to their fallout. She was to star in Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit.

However, after demanding 8 hours of work with a profit share of the film, reportedly she was dropped from the film.

A user commented, “That's how a director respect queen Deepika (sic).”

“She asked for better working conditions since she has a kid to look after too. She asked for profits share becoz she is confident in her talent and the movie. She didn't ask for any outrageous thing like babysitting fees or anything. As a woman, I don't feel its injustice that she asked for those - if she has asked anything else to finance her personal decisions and choices it may had made more sense (sic),” added another.

One more said, “When the Queen’s comeback is personal.”

Someone also wrote, “Atlee silently roasted Sandeep Reddy Vanga.”

Deepika Padukone's exit from Spirit Deepika's new film announcement comes days after her exit from Spirit. She was later replaced with Triptii Dimri in the film. It stars Prabhas in the lead.

Previously there were reports suggesting she was dropped out of Kalki 2 as well. Reports suggested that it was due to friction with the lead actor, Prabhas. Another rumour claimed that the makers of the sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD were considering either trimming or removing her role from the film.

However, a close source to the actor dismissed them all.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again.