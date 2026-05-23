Rob Base dies: 'It Takes Two' hitmaker passes away at 59 — Here's what we know about the cause of his death

Rob Base, the “It Takes Two” hitmaker, passed away on Friday, May 22, days after his 59th birthday.

The rapper who made up one-half of a rap duo with DJ E-Z Rock died following a private battle with cancer, according to his family. His real name was Robert Ginyard.

“Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,” his family said in an official statement shared on Rob Base's official Instagram.

“Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world,” it read. “Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.”

Also Read | Michael Pennington dies: Return of the Jedi actor dies aged 82

“Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives,” the statement concluded.

Days earlier, Rob celebrated his 59th birthday on May 18.

“Happy 59th Birthday to me🎂. God thank you for allowing me to see another year🙏🏾,” the "Don't Sleep on It" artist captioned an Instagram post.

His son, Rob Ginyard Jr., also shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday, and said, “Sleep in peace dad. I love you.”

About Rob Base Rob Base and his music partner DJ E-Z Rock rose to fame in 1988 with their single "It Takes Two". But their first released track as a duo was in 1986 with "DJ Interview".

The hip-hop duo met in Harlem as kids in grade school before forming their rap group. DJ E-Z Rock, born Rodney Bryce, died in 2014 from diabetes complications at 56 years old.

“It Take Two” became a defining anthem within the hip-hop genre. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Club Songs chart and was certified platinum by the RIAA.

The smash hit has been sampled by numerous artists over the years, including DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince (a.k.a. Will Smith) for "I Wanna Rock" in 1993, Snoop Dogg for "I Wanna Rock" in 2009, and The Black Eyed Peas for "Rock Your Body" in 2009.

The song has been featured in several films, including Love & Basketball (2000), The Proposal (2009), Iron Man 2 (2010), and Bumblebee (2018).

In more recent years, Rob Base joined the "I Love the 90's Tour," performing alongside fellow '90s mainstays such as Vanilla Ice and Young MC. Beyond performing, he also mentors the next generation of musical artists through his company, Funky Base, Inc.

Condolences pour in Condolences began pouring in online soon after the Instagram post went live. Several artists, who said they had talked to him recently, were shocked to learn about the news.

“WTF? I was just on the phone with him a couple of months ago to clear a sample, he didn’t say anything about him being sick!!! This is terrible smh,” commented Kid Capri.

Fat Joe said, “Love Rob I’m so sorry,” and DJ Jazzy Jeff added, “Rest Well My Brother 💔💔💔.”