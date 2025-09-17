Robert Irwin joins Dancing With the Stars S34: All about his age, family, education, relationships, net worth and more

Robert Irwin closed out the Dancing With the Stars season 34 premiere with a jive that had the room on its feet. The 21-year-old and his partner, pro dancer Witney Carson, scored 15 out of 20 after performing to Steppenwolf’s Born to Be Wild. Derek Hough gave them an eight, Bruno Tonioli a seven. According to People, his family did not hold back their pride. The crowd support was strong too, with fans calling the pair “unexpected finalists” and even predicting a Mirrorball win.

Speaking to People ahead of the season, Robert admitted dancing scares him more than crocodiles. “Dancing with the Stars scares me more than anything else I’ve ever done! I’ve never attempted anything close to dancing,” he said.

A family legacy and personal drive Born December 1, 2003, in Queensland, Robert is the son of the late Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin. He was just 2 years old when his father died in a stingray accident in 2006. Growing up at Australia Zoo, Robert threw himself into wildlife work alongside his mother and sister.

“My dad exemplified what it was to truly live,” he told People. Today, Robert is a wildlife conservationist, photographer, TV host, and now, reality competitor. He often says he’d rather be surfing, skateboarding, or wrangling crocs than sitting at a desk. That restless energy helped him step into the ballroom. “I may not have the skills, but I’ve got the passion,” he said.

Robert Irwin's relationship According to Parade magazine, Robert is not dating anyone at the moment and admits life is pretty full with Dancing With the Stars. Still, he is clear about what he wants down the line. “I look at my mom, I look at my dad and I’m like, that’s it. That’s who I want to be. That’s a perfect relationship,” he told People.

Robert Irwin's net worth, education, and next moves According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert is worth around $5 million. Much of his work ties back to the zoo his grandparents started in 1970, now operated by Terri and the family. Education-wise, Robert was largely homeschooled at the zoo, balancing studies with filming and conservation projects.

This year, he also stepped briefly into modeling. His Bonds underwear campaign went viral in April, a shift that had fans seeing him in a new light. He laughed off the reaction, telling People it took “way too many sit-ups” to prepare for the shoot.

For now, the focus is DWTS. With his mom and sister in Los Angeles to support him, Robert is leaning on the same tight-knit family bond that carried them through loss and triumph alike. “We’ve been together through thick and thin and really have each other’s backs,” he said.

FAQs How old is Robert Irwin? He is 21 years old, born December 1, 2003.

Who are Robert Irwin’s parents? He is the son of Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin.

Who is Robert Irwin’s partner on DWTS? He is paired with professional dancer Witney Carson.