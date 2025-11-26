Robert Irwin wins Dancing with the Stars, says matching sister Bindi’s milestone feels ‘life changing’.

Robert Irwin has created a touching family moment by winning Dancing with the Stars Season 34. The 21-year-old conservationist lifted the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with professional partner Witney Carson during the finale on Tuesday, 25 November. His victory came almost exactly 10 years after his sister Bindi Irwin won the same title with Derek Hough.

Speaking backstage after the finale, Robert told PEOPLE that the moment felt deeply personal. “To follow in those footsteps and to do the same has meant everything to me,” he said. “This has absolutely changed my life.”

Honoring Bindi and the Irwin legacy Robert shared that Bindi’s win in 2015 had been more than just a TV triumph; it helped spread the Irwin family’s mission. Their work at Australia Zoo and their charity Wildlife Warriors, founded by their late father Steve Irwin, gained worldwide attention.

“When I watched her lift that Mirrorball, I saw her lifting our message,” Robert explained. “It’s about making the world a better place. I hope I’ve done the same.”

Both Terri Irwin and Bindi were in the audience, cheering loudly. Bindi later shared her pride, telling Robert that their father would be “smiling from ear to ear.”

Witney Carson calls Robert ‘One of the most deserving’ Robert praised his partner Witney Carson for her unwavering support during the long competition. “Witney pours her heart and soul into this,” he said. “I’m just so grateful I was on this journey with her.”

Carson returned the love with emotional words of her own. “I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” she said. “Seeing you shine every week has been one of the biggest highlights of my life.”

A hard-fought journey to the finale Despite his joyful win, Robert’s road to the finale was challenging. Just days before the last episode, Witney revealed on TikTok that Robert had been suffering from painful rib issues after 11 weeks of intense rehearsals.

“We’re kind of falling apart right now,” she joked in the video. “Robert’s ribs have been killing him.” Still, Robert pushed through and performed at his best on finale night.

A memorable season and a meaningful win Robert competed against other finalists, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, and Elaine Hendrix, but in the end, it was his heartfelt emotional journey and impressive performances that allowed him to finally get his hands on that trophy and be called the winner.

His win is a really proud moment for the Irwin family, and one that Robert says he will be cherishing for the rest of his life.

FAQs 1. Did Robert Irwin win Dancing with the Stars 2024? Yes, Robert Irwin won Dancing with the Stars Season 34 on 25 November, along with his professional dance partner Witney Carson.

