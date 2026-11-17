Robert Pattinson may have a licence to thrill now, but some film lovers think they have already seen him get a taste of the James Bond life.

Following his casting as the new 007, Christopher Nolan's 2020 film Tenet has found itself back in the spotlight, with viewers revisiting Pattinson's turn as Neil and spotting more than a few Bond-like qualities.

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Pattinson played Neil, a well-dressed operative who helps John David Washington's Protagonist navigate a world of international espionage, dangerous missions, and time inversion.

He may not have been the man at the centre of the mission, but Neil certainly knew how to make an entrance. The sharp suits, effortless charm and ability to keep his cool in the middle of chaos made him one of the film's most memorable characters.

For Abhinav, a cinephile and content creator, Pattinson's performance in the film makes him an interesting choice for the role. He particularly points to the actor's changing looks, which reminded him of the versatility seen in Daniel Craig's version of Bond.

"Robert Pattinson is looking like an interesting pick for the new Bond films as his earlier espionage debut in Nolan’s Tenet has given people a taste of what can be possible. His slick back hair in some scenes of Tenent, along with messy and light stubble in others showed versatility in a spy which was a classic trait of Daniel Craig Bond," he said.

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When Tenet felt like a Bond film in disguise Of course, looking the part is only one piece of the puzzle. Neil also had the suits, the secret missions and the kind of confidence that made him look perfectly comfortable in the world of international espionage. For some viewers, Tenet almost felt like a Bond film hiding behind Nolan's time-bending plot.

Mehul Sachan, a lawyer and an ardent movie lover, remembers getting that impression when he watched the film in theatres. He also believes Pattinson managed to steal the spotlight despite not being the protagonist.

"When I first watched Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatres, it almost felt like a Bond film in disguise, and Pattinson seemed right at home in that universe. Sure, Pattinson wasn't the protagonist, but he overshadowed and stole the thunder of the 'Protagonist'. I think the suits he wore, coupled with the espionage and action he was involved in, offered a sneak peek into what he could bring to the Bond franchise."

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Sachan also believes Pattinson's acting skills make him a compelling choice, beyond the obvious similarities between Neil and 007. In fact, he has noticed how viewers are already putting the two together on social media, using scenes from Tenet to imagine what Pattinson could look like as Bond.

"And that's not even getting into his acting prowess, which obviously makes him an even more compelling choice. No wonder Instagram pages are using his scenes from Tenet to visualise Pattinson as James Bond. And while Pattinson has Daniel Craig's big shoes to fill, he seems more than capable of rising to the occasion, having already given us glimpses of what he could bring to the role in Nolan's Tenet. Those suits weren't the only things that seemed tailor-made for him!" he added.

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Neil had the charm, humour and style of 007 There is also the matter of Neil's personality. A good suit and a dangerous mission can only get a spy so far. The charm and humour matter too, and Pattinson's character had both. His exchanges with Washington often came with a generous helping of dry humour, even when the stakes were high.

Content creator Gayatri Singh believes this was another it that made Neil resemble the iconic British spy.

"His character Neil was charming, sophisticated, dressed impeccably and had the required espionage skills. In fact, even his dry and sly kind of humour which was evident in his interactions with John David Washington was reminiscent of the iconic spy's deadpan style of speaking," she said.

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Pattinson now steps into the role after Daniel Craig's five-film run as Bond, which ended with No Time to Die in 2021. The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also attached to the project.

Whether Pattinson brings the same easy charm of Neil to his version of Bond remains to be seen. But if Tenet is anything to go by, he already knows his way around a sharp suit, a secret mission and a perfectly timed sarcastic remark.

Remember! Name's Pattinson, Robert Pattinson.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.