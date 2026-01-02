Rock icon Bryan Adams announces new album in New Year message — All about the upcoming release

Legendary ’80s rock star Bryan Adams announced New Album release in a New Year message. He dropped the title of his upcoming album, creating excitement among his fans. The 66-year-old former Sweeney Todd frontman took to Instagram to extend New Year greetings to his fans.

In a video message, he stated, “Happy 2026 everybody! 2025 was a spectacular year for us. A real celebration. It wasn't so easy for other people in the world….”

Making the announcement about a new album and some acoustic versions, he said, “To celebrate this great year, we have put out a series of songs from the Roll with the Punches album, all acoustic versions, which are now available on our DSPs.”

Bryan Adams reveals title of new album Revealing the title of the new album, he added, “And in April, we have a new album coming out called Tough Town.”

Concluding the video, he stated, “So until then, wish you all peace and happiness and all the best for next year!” as he urged his fans to be thoughtful of those who did not have a great year, “our thoughts should be with the people that are less fortunate.”

Social media reaction Social media users expressed excitement over the news as a user wrote, “Your 2025 concert was truly one of the best ever! All the old favorites we all know every word to and the new albums is great! Your interaction with the crowd was fantastic! Looking forward to 2026.”

Another user remarked, “A special thanks to you and your music that has accompanied us all these years and will continue to do so in 2026. Happy New Year to the whole band!”

A third user stated, “A new Álbum! Oh my Gosh! You are amazing! Happy New Year! See you in March!”

A fourth comment read, “Happy New Year to you and your loved ones, Bryan!!🥂 All the best for 2026!! We’re looking forward to rocking with you in Argentina 🇦🇷!!”

A fifth user stated, “Happy New Year Bryan and thank you for the concert in Zuerich it was magic and amazing! We are waiting for the next show (sic).”

The Canadian singer-songwriter has had nearly 25 top 15 singles in Canada and over a dozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. The Grammy Award winning artist has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Canada's Walk of Fame, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.