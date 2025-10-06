Rod Stewart admits he is 'happy' with his 'achievements thus far'

Washington DC [US], October 6 (ANI): Famous singer-songwriter Rod Stewart shared that he is satisfied with his achievements and has no remaining "no bucket list" items, according to People.

The veteran artist, who is on a farewell tour called One Last Time, said, "I still enjoy what I'm doing. I love it," adding, "You can tell it's written all over my face. Absolutely love it, but all things have to come to an end."

The Grammy winner added, "I'm very happy with my achievements thus far."

If he is interested in performing at a Super Bowl or World Cup, Stewart admitted he isn't, according to People.

"I've done Glastonbury, so I'm happy," he said, referring to his performances at the festival in 2002 and earlier this year.

The Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, commonly referred to as simply Glastonbury Festival, is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts held near Pilton, Somerset, England, in most summers.

When discussing what remains or what he is willing to do, he shared, "There's no bucket list," adding, "I've done it all."

"I'm supposed to be doing a country album, and I'm halfway through doing an original album," he continued of planned projects.

Stewart recently finished the latest run of his residency show at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace, where he will return in May 2026.

Stewart, who turned 80 in January, said he maintains his physical and mental health in different ways, reported People.

"I have hobbies. I work out," he said. "I have my sport. I love watching football and sports, and the Celtic Football Club. My hobby is extraordinarily kind to me. All men should have a hobby," as quoted by the outlet.

"I have a loving family. I have an absolutely gorgeous wife," Stewart continued, referring to Penny Lancaster, whom he wed in 2007, and his eight children: Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair and Aiden, according to People.