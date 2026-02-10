Rohit Shetty house firing case: Mumbai police reveal accused weapon supplier is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Rohit Shetty house firing case: On Tuesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch revealed details of the accused weapon supplier in connection with the firing incident at Rohit Shetty's house in Mumbai. Identified as Asaram Fasle, alias Babu, the alleged weapon supplier had connections with the Bishnoi gang for the past four years.

Cops find Bishnoi gang link in Rohit Shetty house firing As per the cop, Fasle had been working as a garage mechanic for the Bishnoi gang. He reportedly joined the gang under the influence of Shubham Lonkar, who is believed to be the mastermind behind both the Baba Siddique murder case and the Rohit Shetty firing incident, police said.

The Crime Branch added that Fasle, on Lonkar's instructions, handed over the weapons to Swapnil Sakat, which were later used by the unidentified shooter to fire outside Shetty's Mumbai house.

Suspects arrested Recently, assailants fired four rounds outside Rohit Shetty's residence. Soon after, police arrested four suspects on February 1.

On February 5, all five accused arrested in the matter were sent to six days of police custody by Mumbai's Esplanade Court (Killa Court). They were produced before the court alongside the other accused in the case.

After the hearing, the judge remanded them to the police till February 11, 2026, citing the seriousness of the offence and a criminal conspiracy. The judge also noted the need for a detailed probe and a joint interrogation, mandating the custody of the five accused.

During the hearing, the police informed the court that a social media post had claimed responsibility for the firing incident.

The accused used to communicate by using the Signal app to maintain privacy, the police claimed, adding that they have been looking for more deleted chats with Shubham Lonkar.

The police sought maximum custody of the four individuals previously arrested. They also requested an additional 10-day custody for the fifth accused, Asaram Fasle. Appearing for the first accused, his lawyer argued that he was not present at the spot when the incident took place. The lawyer also argued that his client was arrested on the basis of circumstantial evidence, claiming no link between the accused and Shubham Lonkar.

The advocate appearing for three other accused in the case, sought judicial custody for them, submitting that the police had found no involvement beyond their alleged role in providing the vehicle.

Latest update on Rohit Shetty's house firing case Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Extortion Cell also arrested one more accused in connection with the firing incident on Thursday.